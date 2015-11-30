‘Skeletons’ review: Danzig finds metal heart in cover album

Rock stars who’ve run out of songwriting ideas and need to make a stopgap album of other people’s songs should immediately consult veteran punk-and-metal frontman Glenn Danzig’s first album in five years.

The cover image, a spoof of David Bowie’s “Pin Ups,” depicting Danzig and a woman in goth horror-movie makeup, is a hint that these covers won’t exactly be reverential versions of precious museum pieces. Danzig’s Elvis Presley is the Nancy Sinatra co-star in 1968’s “Speedway,” pledging to teach us what love’s all about in “Let Yourself Go”; his Aerosmith is the leering ’70s obscurity “Lord of the Thighs.”

A blunt and guttural singer, Danzig lacks the skills to do anything with these songs other than to locate the raging, heavy-metal heart in the Troggs’ “Girl Like You,” the title track from forgotten 1969 biker-gang movie “Satan’s Sadists” and, least surprisingly, Black Sabbath’s “N.I.B.” Danzig and his band may be old, but they’re energized, enjoying every plodding drumbeat, “Rough Boy” croon and Joe Perry guitar riff.