Smashing Pumpkins' World Is a Vampire tour hits Jones Beach

Alt-rockers Smashing Pumpkins, touring in support of their upcoming album "Atum," will play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 30 with opening acts Interpol and Rival Sons.

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.

The North American leg of two-time Grammy Award winner Smashing Pumpkins' The World Is a Vampire Tour commences July 28 in Las Vegas and runs through Sept. 9 in Noblesville, Indiana.

The band's 33-song 12th studio album, "Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts," drops April 21. The work is conceived as a sequel to 1995’s "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," which went 10X Platinum, meaning at least 10 million units sold, and 2000’s "Machina/The Machines of God."