Motown legend Smokey Robinson is coming to Long Island: How well do you know his songs? Take our quiz.

Musical legend Smokey Robinson, 85, who brings his "Legacy" tour to Huntington's Paramount on Thursday has written (or cowritten) scores of memorable songs over the years, not only for his group, The Miracles, but for such key Motown artists as The Temptations, Mary Wells and Marvin Gaye. His songs have provided the soundtrack of our lives, but how well do really know them? In our quiz, one key word is omitted from five of Robinson's hits. Can you identify it?