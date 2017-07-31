Starship’s Mickey Thomas, Taylor Dayne talk Replay America tour coming to LI

Taylor Dayne laughs when asked about what fans can expect from her set at NYCB Theatre at Westbury Thursday night as part of Replay America: The Ultimate ’80s Festival.

“I’m sharing the stage with six artists and we’re doing 30- to 40-minute sets,” the Baldwin native and Long Island Music Hall of Famer said, calling from her Los Angeles home. “So I’m going to give it to them hard.”

That means “Tell It to My Heart.” That means “Prove Your Love.” And “Love Will Lead You Back.” And as many of her other hits that she can pack into her allotted set time.

“It’s going to be such a wonderful time,” she said.

In a way, though, Dayne, 55, is in the middle of the calm before a very busy storm. Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the release of her debut album “Tell It to My Heart” (Arista), and Dayne plans to celebrate it with a new album, a new tour and a new memoir.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I want to tell my story of being a girl doing everything she could, working and striving, to reach the dream,” Dayne said, adding that she will discuss working with Long Island bands and eventually moving into the city. “No one ever just follows the yellow brick road to success. You have to be relentless and tenacious.”

That mindset has always served Dayne well, especially on her last studio album, “Satisfied,” which she produced herself and landed her the No. 1 dance hit “Beautiful.” And she plans to apply it to her upcoming album, which she is working on with Philip Lawrence, one of Bruno Mars’ longtime collaborators.

Dayne said, however, that she now sees things differently than when she was starting out. “There’s no overnight success,” she said. “You start out performing at every radio station . . . It’s difficult to stay present.

“Then you learn,” Dayne said. “You have to enjoy the journey.”