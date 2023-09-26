Stevie Nicks to play UBS Arena on Valentine's Day

Iconic Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks has extended her current tour into 2024, including a UBS Arena concert on Feb. 14.

General-public tickets for the Elmont show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.

Grammy Award-winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Nicks, 75, whose acclaimed Fleetwood Mac album "Rumours" (1977) became one of the biggest-selling records ever, has two recordings in the Grammy Hall of Fame: "Rumours," inducted in 2003, and "Fleetwood Mac" (1975), inducted in 2016. Her work as a singer-songwriter includes the band's hits "Rhiannon," "Landslide," "Dreams" and "Gold Dust Woman." She launched a successful solo career with the 1981 album "Bella Donna."

Nicks has played several recent stadium shows with Billy Joel, the most recent being Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Nicks was also scheduled to play Madison Square Garden on Sunday.