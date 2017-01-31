Taking Back Sunday’s John Nolan uses ‘Music for Everyone’ to aid ACLU

Taking Back Sunday’s John Nolan is pulling together a benefit compilation for the American Civil Liberties Union, featuring previously unreleased music from his band, as well as Anti-Flag, Anthony Green, Frank Iero and others.

The Baldwin native says “Music for Everyone” (Collective Confusion / Sub City) is meant to give artists a way to express their feelings about the election, as well as support an organization that will stand up to the Trump administration. The album, which will also feature music from Baggage, Sleep on It and Allison Weiss, is expected to be released in the spring.

“In the next four years, there is a lot of potential to see policies that will discriminate against people of color, Muslims, women and the LGBT community,” Nolan said in a statement. “The ACLU has a long history of fighting discriminatory and unconstitutional policies and I wanted to do something to unite people in support of that fight.”

After the election, Nolan says he needed a creative outlet. “I needed that for myself and wanted to connect with other people who needed it,” Nolan says in a statement. “And I wanted to take that need for self-expression and channel it into something bigger than all of us.”