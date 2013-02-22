The Rascals to reunite on Broadway

The Rascals, the band that gave us "Good Lovin,' " "People Got To Be Free" and "I've Been Lonely Too Long" are grooving their way to Broadway, The Associated Press reports. The original members of the 1960s-era blue-eyed soul quartet -- singer Eddie Brigati, keyboardist Felix Cavaliere, guitarist Gene Cornish and drummer Dino Danelli -- will reunite for what producers call "a hybrid of a rock 'n' roll concert and a Broadway show." Performances of "The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream" will begin April 15 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre and will last only 15 performances, ending May 5.