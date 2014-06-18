Tiesto lights up Terminal 5 with Matthew Koma

International DJ heavyweight Tiesto brought a packed Terminal 5 dancefloor to “A Town Called Paradise” Tuesday night, with the help of a star-studded crew of vocalists that included Seaford native Matthew Koma and the bubbly “I Don’t Care” duo Icona Pop.

Though the Dutch DJ has been packing clubs for decades with his mix of trance and house, his new album, “A Town Called Paradise” (Casablanca), is a new move into the world of commercial dance pop, where DJs like David Guetta and Calvin Harris have already made a mark. And the album’s flashy, 7-Up-sponsored launch party reflected that.

Koma, who co-wrote four of the album’s songs including the title track, led the crowd in a sing-along of the current single “Wasted,” as the special light-emitting bracelets given to the crowd blinked green and white in unison and Tiesto bounced up and down behind his DJ setup. Earlier in the night, Koma unveiled the lovely “Written in Reverse,” which is another potential single for Tiesto.

Truth be told, though, Tiesto’s entire album is one potential single after another, and the parade of singers who arrived to deliver them proved that his radio-friendliness will stretch far beyond “Red Lights” and “Wasted.”

Icona Pop was fizzy as ever as they sang over Tiesto’s remix of “I Don’t Care,” which adds layers of synth-created drama over the original melody, and the new “Let’s Go” from Tiesto’s album. Quilla was also incredibly upbeat as she charmed her way through the catchy “Close to Me.” And Ladyhawke made the pretty “Last Train” sound even stronger, something Cruickshank did with “Footsteps” as well. He closed out the evening with a classic DJ set, including an appearance by his pal Hardwell, who announced earlier in the day that he will headline Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15.

Tiesto cornered his own particular bit of the EDM market long ago, as his 20-month residency at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas underlines. However, “A Town Called Paradise” shows that he’s still willing to stretch, and his fans, who got a taste of what Tiesto will uncork this weekend as a headliner at the Electric Daisy Carnival (with Koma in tow), seem excited to go along with him.

SETLIST: Rocky / Footprints (with Cruickshank) / ? / So Close to Me (with Quilla) / Walls (with Quilla) / A Town Called Paradise / Feel It in My Bones / Escape Me / Written in Reverse (with Matthew Koma) / Red Lights / Shimmer / You / All of Me (Remix) / Light Years Away (with DBX) / Alive Paradise / Pair of Dice / Echoes (with Andreas Moe) / Life Is / Last Train (with Ladyhawke) / The Feeling / I Don’t Care (with Icona Pop) / Let’s Go (with Icona Pop) / Wasted (with Matthew Koma) / DJ set (with Hardwell)