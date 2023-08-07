Tory Lanez's father pleads for mercy at rapper's sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez 's father grew emotional in court as he described his son losing his mother at age 11 as a judge prepares to sentence Lanez on Monday for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

Los Angeles prosecutors are asking a judge to hand down a 13-year sentence to the 31-year-old Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson.

His father Sonstar Peterson, a Christian minister, choked back tears as he talked about his wife, Luella, dying just a few days after showing the first symptoms of a rare blood disorder that would lead to her death.

“I don't think anybody ever gets over that,” Sonstar Peterson said about the reaction of their youngest child, Lanez. “But his music became his outlet.”

The elder Peterson was one of several people who gave statements on Lanez's character and charitable giving. Dozens more wrote letters to Judge David Herriford, including the mother of Lanez's young son, who spoke of his qualities as a father, and rapper Iggy Azalea, who asked Herriford to hand down a sentence that was “transformative, not life-destroying.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The judge said Lanez's son, who is about 6 years old, also wrote him a handwritten letter, but he did not describe it further.

A chaplain from Los Angeles County jail appeared in court and said that Lanez has led daily prayer groups that have eased tensions in the protective custody unit where he has been held since his December conviction.

This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. Credit: AP

“It's a pretty amazing sight,” the chaplain, Miles McNerney, said.

Sonstar Peterson also grew emotional when he expressed his regret for rising in court after jurors returned with their verdict and denouncing the “wicked system” that led to his son's conviction. Deputies wrestled him from the courtroom.

“I want to personally apologize to you,” he told the judge. “It was an overwhelming time.”

Herriford was expected to sentence Lanez on Monday afternoon after more statements are given.

This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. Credit: AP

Prosecutors said Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, may appear in court to give a statement, or there may be one read for her. She was not in the courtroom for the initial proceedings.

The judge found earlier Monday that Pete was an especially vulnerable victim when she was shot, but that Lanez was not especially cruel or callous in firing at her, legal factors that could influence the sentence he hands down.