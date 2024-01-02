Witness threat claim delays bail hearing for ex-gang leader held in Tupac Shakur killing

A claim by prosecutors that witnesses may be at risk led a Nevada judge to postpone a bail hearing Tuesday for a former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with orchestrating the killing of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis' court-appointed attorneys sought the delay to respond to prosecutors' allegations, filed last week, that jail telephone recordings and a list of names provided to Davis’ family members show that Davis poses a threat to the public if he is released.

One of Davis' attorneys, Robert Arroyo, told The Associated Press on Tuesday the defense wanted to put its response in writing. He declined to provide details. Arroyo said last week he did not see evidence that any witness had been named or threatened.

Davis is the only person ever charged with a crime in the drive-by shooting that also wounded rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight, who is now serving 28 years in a California prison for an unrelated fatal shooting in the Los Angeles area in 2015.

Davis has pleaded not guilty and is due for trial in June on a murder charge. He has remained jailed without bail since his arrest Sept. 29 outside his Henderson home. Las Vegas police had served a search warrant there in mid-July.

Davis, originally from Compton, California, is now housed at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where detainees’ phone calls are routinely recorded. If convicted at trial, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

In a recording of an October jail call, prosecutors say Davis’ son told the defendant about a “green light” authorization. The court filing made no reference to Davis instructing anyone to harm someone, or to anyone associated with the case being physically harmed.

Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused of murder in the killing of Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas, is seeking to be released to house arrest ahead of his murder trial in June 2024. A Nevada judge on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, set a Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, hearing on the request by Duane "Keffe D" Davis. Credit: AP/Frank Wiese

Prosecutors also point to Davis’ own words since 2008 — in police interviews, in his 2019 tell-all memoir and in the media — that they say provides strong evidence that he orchestrated the September 1996 shooting.

Davis' bail hearing is now scheduled for Jan. 9.