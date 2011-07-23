Winehouse's dad cancels NYC singing debut

Mitch Winehouse was supposed to be in the middle of one of the happiest weekends of his life in New York on Saturday, preparing for his singing debut at The Blue Note tomorrow night.

Then came the news about the death of his daughter, Amy. He immediately canceled his shows and flew back to England.

Mitch Winehouse, 60, still calls himself a cabdriver on his Twitter account, but after prodding from his daughter, he has also become a professional singer.

"Well, of course, I wouldn't be in this position without Amy," he said in a post on his website before his daughter died. "But now the opportunity is there, why not take it? Who wouldn't want to make an album?"

His debut album, "Rush of Love," was released last year. The album is a mix of jazz and pop standards from Frank Sinatra to Brazilian artist Antonio Carlos Jobim that Mitch Winehouse describes as part of the "Winehouse DNA."

He was excited to get a chance to perform some of them in America.

He had been performing around England recently, with his daughter making some unannounced appearances on stage with him.

After Amy Winehouse canceled her European tour last month, some had wondered whether she would similarly surprise New York audiences on Monday.