Zac Brown Band to play two Jones Beach shows

Zac is coming back! The Zac Brown Band returns to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater with its “From the Fire Tour” on Sept. 16 and 17. King Calaway will be the opening act.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’ ” said Brown, 44, in a released statement. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

ZBB recently released a deluxe version of its 7th album, “The Comeback” featuring collaborations with Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett and others. Meanwhile Brown’s 2008 top 20 crossover hit, “Chicken Fried” has drawn more than 516 million streams on Spotify to date.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Wednesday at noon through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check the Live Nation website for other presale opportunities.