Country star Zach Bryan to play two shows at UBS Arena

Zach Bryan, one of the country’s fastest-rising music stars, whose songs straddle country, Americana and alternative, has added 19 shows, including two at UBS Arena in Elmont, to his otherwise sold-out “Quittin’ Time" tour.

True to the title of last year's live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” tickets for the March 30 and 31 concerts are available Oct. 18 presale and Oct. 20 general-public at ZachBryanPresale.com.

The Middle East and Levi Turner will open for Bryan at the UBS shows.

The tour comes in support of Bryan’s 2022 self-titled album and recently released companion EP, "Boys of Faith." The most recent single from the album, “I Remember Everything (Feat. Kacey Musgraves),” made history by being the first song to top the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts at once.

The Grammy-nominated star also added shows Dec. 18-19 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, in addition to his sold-out March 27-28 concerts there.