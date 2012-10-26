NBA Baller Beats review: sports, music

NBA Baller Beats is the best representation yet of bringing that blend of sports and music into your home via a video game. It doesn't always succeed, but it's an innovative take on the way the Kinect works without devolving into the repetitive dance club games that populate a majority of the Kinect's game library. The Kinect does a marvelous job of recognizing your dribbling, crossover or behind-the-back movements. You'll definitely have moments in which you really feel like you can break some fool's ankles on the way to the rim.



RATING E for Everyone

PLOT B-ball and tunes

DETAILS Xbox 360, $60

BOTTOM LINE A fun one