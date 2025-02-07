Going red for women's heart health
Sharon Stone hosted the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, to shine a light on women's heart health. NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano reports. Credit: Newsday
Sharon Stone hosted the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, to shine a light on women's heart health. NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano reports. Credit: Newsday
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months