'Noah' exhibit curated by director Darren Aronofsky set for March in NYC

An exhibit of works by more than 50 contemporary artists curated by "Noah" filmmaker Darren Aronofsky will launch in Manhattan next month, part of an intriguing new campaign to publicize the upcoming biblical epic.

A press release for the exhibit, "Fountains of the Deep: Visions of Noah and the Flood," doesn't say that the artists specifically inspired the film. Many of the pieces were created at Aronofsky's request as a way to springboard off the Noah story in the bible. Sill, Aronofsky's choice of artists may be illuminating.

Among them are the transgressive photographer Nan Goldin, the mainstream comics artist Jim Lee ("Batman"), the lesser-known but acclaimed comics artist Jim Woodring ("The Book of Jim") and the legendary outsider artist Howard Finster.

"Each artist was handpicked by Aronofsky," the press release states, "who asked many to create original pieces in their own medium, in the same way that he approached the story of Noah: by exploring the evocative and timeless themes found in the Book of Genesis."

The exhibit runs March 7-29 at 462 West Broadway in Manhattan.