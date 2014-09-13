Paris Hilton purchases a pricey new Pomeranian

After a week of fresh designer fashion lines making headlines, it may be surprising which accessory Paris Hilton recently revealed on Instagram. It's her new puppy, a tiny Pomeranian named Mr. Amazing.

Weighing a mere 11.6 ounces and standing about 2.5 inches tall, the 5-month-old pooch cost the heiress $13,000, according to TMZ. Hilton purchased Mr. Amazing from Betty’s Teacup Yorkies, a dog breeder in Calgary, Canada.

Hilton has been showing off her new bundle of joy on social media over the past few days, calling him "my new baby" and asking fans "Does anyone have anymore [sic] name suggestions for my precious lil angel baby?" in a caption on Instagram.

There's no doubt Mr. Amazing must be eagerly awaiting a new name.