Portman's dad also quite the success story

From left, Avner Hershlag, Natalie Portman and Shelley Hershlag arrive...

From left, Avner Hershlag, Natalie Portman and Shelley Hershlag arrive at the 16th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards on Jan. 14, 2011. Credit: AP

By FRANK LOVECE. Special to Newsday

Natalie Portman isn't the only talent in her family - her father, the Yale-educated Dr. Avner Hershlag, is a professor at North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine at Hofstra, director of the donor-egg program and medical director of the in vitro fertilization program at North Shore-LIJ's Center for Human Reproduction in Manhasset.

And now he's a novelist on top of that.

"I've always written," says the author of more than 60 scientific papers and 25 chapters in medical texts, who recently self-published the medical thriller "Misconception" and also wrote a previous, unpublished novel. "Writing is a passion," Hershlag says.

In "Misconception," the first lady's fertility specialist, Dr. Anya Krim, delivers a grossly deformed baby of indeterminate sex. Krim's investigation into the conception leads her to FBI DNA fingerprinting, genetically altered embryos, a senator's pregnant daughter who's been in a coma for two years, and pointed questions of scientific ethics."Why I write is that I have a keen interest in people's life stories. I get very immersed in their personal journeys and their quest to have a family.And as for his novel, Hershlag assures he didn't have a surrogate: "The book is 100 percent written and rewritten by me."''

- Frank Lovece

