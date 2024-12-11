Entertainment

Rapper Quando Rondo sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge

By The Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Rapper Quando Rondo was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to a federal drug offense in Georgia.

The rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was sentenced to two years and nine months imprisonment by U.S. District Court judge in his hometown of Savannah, local news outlets reported.

Bowman, 25, pleaded guilty in August to a single count of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana. Prosecutors agreed to drop additional criminal counts in a December indictment that charged Bowman with conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

After his plea hearing last summer, Bowman apologized publicly to the people of Savannah and his family.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out last year.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME