Roy Garber dead, 'Shipping Wars' star was 49

Roy Garber, the 49-year-old star of the A&E reality series "Shipping Wars" has died, according to USA Today, Entertainment Weekly and other outlets.

Garber passed away Friday after suffering a heart attack, TMZ reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a member of the A&E family," reads a statement on the show's Facebook page. "Our thoughts are with Roy’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be missed."

The show, which just wrapped its fifth season, follows different carriers bidding to transport items that other companies can't or won't.

According to his bio on the show's website, Garber owned Arbie's Team Transport and was one of the top earners in the country.