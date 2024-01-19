Ruth Wilson stirs up trauma of Magdalene laundries in 'The Woman in the Wall'

In her latest role in Showtime's “The Woman in the Wall,” Ruth Wilson plays Lorna, a woman prone to sleepwalking and night terrors.

Waking up to the repercussions of her “night behavior” can be a nightmare in itself: In the first episode, Lorna awakens to discover a dead body in her home and no idea why.

Lorna's sleep issues are a manifestation of trauma she experienced as a pregnant teen forced to live in a church-run facility — sometimes called Catholic laundries or Magdalene laundries for unmarried and pregnant women and girls and others deemed to be trouble. In Lorna's case, she was forced to work throughout her pregnancy and her baby was taken immediately after birth.

Lorna’s life intersects with a detective named Colman (played by Daryl McCormack ) who is investigating the murder of a local priest. Initially leery of one another, Lorna and Colman find they each have a history with these institutions.

“The Woman in the Wall” premieres Saturday on Paramount+ before its broadcast debut on Showtime on Jan. 21.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Wilson spoke about learning of these Magdalene laundries, her complex thoughts on religion and how Sinéad O’Connor left her mark on the project. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.