Scott Disick's dad, Jeffrey, dies two months after mom, reports say

Long Island native turned reality TV star Scott Disick is mourning his father's death just two months after losing his mother, according to reports.

Disick, 30, is a breakout star of E! network's hit show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and has been dating the eldest Kardashian, Kourtney, since 2006. (They also have two young children together.)

E! reports Disick's father, Jeffrey, passed away Friday. His wife, Bonnie, died at the age of 63 in early November. Radar Online, which broke the news of Jeffrey's death Sunday, calls his passing "sudden."

Jeffrey and Bonnie Disick were Eastport residents, and appeared on a 2011 episode of "Kardashians," though they seemed to mostly shy away from the spotlight their only son basks in. According to E! Jeffrey was a real estate developer who was in Los Angeles at the time of his passing.