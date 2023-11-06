Tennis legend Serena Williams honored as 'fashion icon' at fashion industry's big awards night

Tennis legend Serena Williams told a glittery fashion industry audience how fashion became a favored mode of expression as she grew up in the public eye, with the tennis court serving as her runway.

“I knew when I was a little girl that I was different, so I explored fashion and style as a way to distinguish myself,” Williams, 42, said as she accepted the Fashion Icon award Monday night from the Council of Fashion Designers of America. “In many ways for me, the tennis courts became my runway, and the U.S. Open was my own New York Fashion Week.” Reimagining the traditional tennis outfit became a way, she said, to express “my individuality and my confidence and most importantly, my culture. ”

Williams, who retired from tennis last year, is the first athlete to win the Fashion Icon award, and it was presented to her by Kim Kardashian, a CFDA honoree last year. Kardashian called Williams “fearless, heroic, authentic, iconic — the greatest of all time.”

The fashion industry’s equivalent of Oscar night was held at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan and hosted by Anne Hathaway. The award for accessories went to Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen of the label The Row.

Among other honors: Gwyneth Paltrow accepted the Innovation award for goop, her 15-year-old lifestyle brand, presented by Demi Moore. Vanessa Hudgens presented a tribute from the CFDA board of directors to Vera Wang, for her impact on the bridal industry. Designer Maria Cornejo won a lifetime achievement award, presented by Laura Linney.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There was also a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a short film by director Hype Williams, introduced by Mary J. Blige and with music by Pharrell Williams.