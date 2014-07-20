Skye McCole Bartusiak, actress in 'The Patriot,' dead at 21

Actress Skye McCole Bartusiak, best known for her role as Mel Gibson's daughter in the 2000 film "The Patriot" has died. She was 21.

Variety reports Bartusiak was found dead at her home in Texas, but a cause of death has not been determined.

During her career, Bartusiak also starred in small screen series such as "24" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

Fellow actress and friend Abigail Breslin confirmed the news tweeting, "One of my very good friends and someone who was like a sister to me, Skye McCole Bartusiak passed away today. So devastated."