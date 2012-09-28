Spelling 'on road to recovery'Beverly Hills, 90210" actress and reality star Tori Spelling thanked her fans Thursday on a blog post saying she's recovering from her emergency surgery nearly two weeks ago, following the C-section birth of her fourth child. "Hi everyone," she wrote. "I wanted to let you know that I am home from the hospital, on the road to recovery, and overjoyed to be back with my family. I am so thankful for all of your love and support these past couple of weeks. It has meant so much to me." Spelling, 39, is married to actor Dean McDermott, 45.