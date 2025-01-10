What to stream: 'Severance' returns, a Mac Miller album and Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx pair up

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg playing mismatched cousins in the acclaimed “A Real Pain” and Mac Miller’s second posthumous full-length album “Balloonerism” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: the sci-fi dystopian drama “Severance” premieres its second season, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has a new lifestyle series coming to Netflix and Aaron Schimberg’s “A Different Man" lands on Max.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM JAN. 13-19

— While Kieran Culkin keeps picking awards for his standout performance, Jesse Eisenberg’s acclaimed “A Real Pain” arrives Thursday on Hulu. Eisenberg, who wrote and directed the film, and Culkin play mismatched cousins who travel to Poland in honor of their late grandmother. Culkin's awards haul includes a Golden Globe and numerous other trophies. In her review, AP’s Jocelyn Noveck wrote that the “miracle” of the film “is how it pulls off the most delicate of balancing acts.”

— “Unstoppable,” on Prime Video beginning Thursday, is based on the true story of Anthony Robles, who despite having one leg, rose to become one of the top wrestlers in the country. The film, directed by William Goldenberg stars Jharrel Jerome as Robles, though it also features Robles acting as Jerome’s stunt-double on the mat. Co-stars include Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale and Don Cheadle. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr wrote that while the film is a conventional sports drama, “You’d have to be a certain kind of grinch not to get swept up in the hurdles and triumphs.”

— Aaron Schimberg’s “A Different Man,” on Max beginning Friday, Jan. 17, is a beguilingly tangled tale of identity and representation. Sebastian Stan stars as a disfigured man whose neurofibromatosis is cured by an experimental surgery. When he begins acting in a role very much like his prior self, he’s upstaged by someone authentically with neurofibromatosis (Adam Pearson). In her review, Noveck called “A Different Man” “fascinating, genre-bending, undeniably provocative and occasionally frustrating.”

— Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx star as retired CIA agents whose suburban cover is exposed in the action comedy “Back in Action” (streaming Friday, Jan. 17 on Netflix). The film, which reunites the “Any Given Sunday” co-stars, is Diaz’s first film in more than a decade. Seth Gordon (“Horrible Bosses”) directs a cast including Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

This image released by Netflix shows Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, and Alice Waters in a scene from her series "With Love, Meghan." Credit: AP

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM JAN. 13-19

— The details around Mac Miller’s second posthumous full-length, “Balloonerism” are limited. Fans have known about the project for several years now; Miller recorded the album around the time he released his “Faces” mixtape in 2014. According to a statement provided by his family, Miller commissioned artwork for the project, though other releases took precedent, and it never saw the light of day. On Friday, Jan. 17, fans will finally get to experience “Balloonerism” in all its glory. It will no doubt be a reminder of the platinum hip-hop star’s sharp raps and bright spirit.

— If the genre terms “post-punk,” “indie” “indie pop” “jangly guitar pop” are a listener’s personal favorites, the English band Television Personalities, originally formed in 1977, are considered a formative group. If not, well, allow us to introduce you to your favorite band’s favorite’s band favorite band. A new collection, “Tune In, Turn On, Drop Out: The Television Personalities Radio Sessions — 1980-1993” is a cheeky, ramshackle representation of their clever pop songs, led by frontman Dan Treacy’s undeniable schoolboy charms. Treasures abound. But our recommendation? Start with “Salvador Dali’s Garden Party,” as captured at the Andy Kershaw BBC session in Feb. 1986. Everybody was there!

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM JAN. 13-19

— Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has kicked off 2025 with new public ventures. After shutting down the @SussexRoyal Instagram account that she shared with husband Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in 2020, the royal has returned to the platform. She also has a new lifestyle series coming to Netflix. “With Love, Meghan” debuts Wednesday, featuring Meghan in conversation with guests like Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters and showcasing practical how-tos. The Sussexes have a production deal with the streamer.

This image released by Netflix shows Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Mindy Kaling in a scene from her series "With Love, Meghan." Credit: AP

— It’s been three years since “Severance” debuted on Apple TV+ and the sci-fi dystopian drama premieres its second season Friday, Jan. 17. Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”, “Big Little Lies”) stars as an office employee of a mysterious company who has elected to keep his work and home life separate — thanks to an implanted chip. “Severance” also stars Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken. Ben Stiller is an executive producer and directs some of the episodes.

— The TV spinoff to the Netflix teen film trilogy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” called “XO, Kitty” returns for a second season Thursday. It stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty, a Korean American attending a prestigious boarding school in Seoul. The show also stars Korean-born actors Choi Min-young and real-life siblings Gia Kim and Sang Heon Lee. Noah Centineo, the co-star of “To All the Boys” also makes an appearance.

— A new Peacock docuseries takes viewers behind-the-scenes of “Saturday Night Live,” now airing its 50th season. “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” goes inside the writers’ room as sketches are hashed out, shows cast member audition tapes and features dozens of interviews. All four episodes drop Thursday.

— “Outlander” actor Sam Heughan has a new limited series on Starz playing another sexy character, but this one doesn’t time travel. “The Couple Next Door” is about what happens when two married couples — who are neighbors -- swap partners after an evening of partying. No spoilers but let’s just say complications arise. The show premieres Friday, Jan. 17. Starz originals stream on its app and website.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— Koei Tecmo returns to 3rd century China in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, the latest chapter in its long-running retelling of the classic “Romance of the Three Kingdoms.” The protagonist is a nameless amnesiac who doesn’t know which side he’s fighting for but remembers how to swing a deadly sword. Origins continues the franchise’s “hack-and-slash” mayhem, in which you’re thrust into battle and expected to kill hundreds of opponents, but adds some tactical tweaks that let you rally your comrades to unleash large-scale assaults. The war resumes Friday, Jan. 17, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— In 1998, the glamorous Roottree sisters and their parents were worth over a billion dollars. But their private jet crashed and now, well, The Roottrees Are Dead. Your job is to distribute their huge inheritance, but first you need to sort out who their true relatives are, using an old-fashioned dial-up modem for research. The Roottree saga became a favorite on the itch.io website, and now developers Jeremy Johnston and Robin Ward have beefed it up with graphics, voice acting and a friendlier user interface. Fans of interactive mysteries like Return of the Obra Dinn and The Case of the Golden Idol can dig in Wednesday on PC, Mac and Linux.

— Lou Kesten