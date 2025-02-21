What to stream: The Oscars with Conan O'Brien, Kate Hudson in 'Running Point' and 'Nickel Boys'

The Oscars telecast hosted by Conan O’Brien and Kate Hudson playing a pro basketball team president in a new Netflix series called “Running Point” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: RaMell Ross’ sensational “Nickel Boys,” the indie stunner “Ghostlight” and a recently unearthed, never-before-released concert album by Ella Fitzgerald.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM FEB. 24-MARCH 2

— RaMell Ross’ “Nickel Boys” (streaming Friday, Feb. 28 on MGM+) adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, has been called the best American film of the year. It’s up for two Oscars: best picture and best adapted screenplay. The film, about two young men who have been sent to an abusive, mid-century Florida reform school called Nickel Academy. Ross films it almost entirely from the first person of those two boys, played by Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called “Nickel Boys” “a lyrical, heartbreaking and haunting journey into the darkness of a brutal reform school in the Jim Crow South.”

— One of 2024’s small revelations was the indie stunner “Ghostlight” (Monday on Hulu). Alex Thompson and Kelly O’Sullivan’s film stars Keith Kupferer as a grieving father, a construction worker, who reluctantly joins a local theater production of “Romeo and Juliet.” A nominee at both the Spirit Awards and the Gotham Awards, “Ghostlight” is an uncommonly gentle, warm-hearted testament to the therapeutic power of theater.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM FEB. 24-MARCH 2

— Lalisa Manobal — who performs under the first name moniker of “Lisa,” communicating Cher- and Prince-like ambition — is best known as a vocalist and lead rapper of Blackpink, the impossibly popular K-pop girl group. Her story starts at age 14, when she auditioned for the quartet in her native Thailand, and explodes from there. Now 27, and with a “White Lotus” acting credit to her name, a debut solo album is the next milestone. “Alter Ego,” out Friday, Feb. 28, demonstrates her chameleonic skills: from her fierce flow on “Rockstar” to the airy pop of “New Woman” featuring Rosalía and the transformative “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” that interpolates Sixpence None the Richer’s 1998 hit “Kiss Me.”

— Ella Fitzgerald fans, rejoice. A recently unearthed, never-before-released concert album, “The Moment of Truth: Ella at the Coliseum,” arrives Friday. The LP, recorded at the Oakland Coliseum on June 30, 1967, includes nine tracks. Fitzgerald, her voice as powerful as ever, is joined by The Duke Ellington Orchestra. Start with “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall In Love),” her cover of the Cole Porter cut. Or start anywhere — just start.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM FEB. 24-MARCH 2

— The 97th Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 2. This year, the Spanish-language, French-made “Emilia Pérez,” leads with 13 nominations, including best picture, best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña. The narco-musical could make history as Gascón is the first transgender performer to be nominated for a best actress Oscar. The enthusiasm over Gascón has waned in recent weeks, however, due to problematic past tweets. The musical “Wicked” and the postwar drama “The Brutalist” follow with 10 nominations each. The Oscars will air on ABC and stream on Hulu.

— Kate Hudson plays the new president of a pro basketball team in Los Angeles in a new Netflix series called “Running Point,” executive produced by Mindy Kaling. Hudson’s character is based on LA Lakers president Jeanie Buss. The sports comedy debuts Feb. 27 on the streamer and also features Drew Tarver, Brenda Song, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis and Max Greenfield.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— What’s new in Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest edition of Capcom’s long-running franchise? More monsters to hunt, of course. There’s Nu Udra, a giant octopus that prowls the Oilwell Basin and has no qualms about setting the whole place on fire. There’s Rey Dau, a wyvern that can harness lightning and zap you out of your armor. There’s Uth Duna, a fishy leviathan that wields water as a weapon. They’re just a few of the apex predators ready to eat you for lunch — but on the plus side, you do get to meet the friendly Seikret, an ostrich-like mount you can ride around Wilds’ sprawling environments. The hunt begins Friday, Feb. 28, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Lou Kesten