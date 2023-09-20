Sufjan Stevens is relearning to walk after Guillain-Barré syndrome left him immobile, hospitalized

Grammy- and Oscar-nominated indie musician Sufjan Stevens is relearning how to walk after the autoimmune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome left him immobile, representatives confirmed to The Associated Press.

On Wednesday, Stevens shared the news on his Tumblr page. In the post, he explained that he has been hospitalized, which is why he has been unable to participate in the promotion for his forthcoming album, “Javelin,” his first since 2020's “The Ascension.”

“Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests — MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echocardiograms, etc.,” he wrote. Neurologists finally diagnosed with him Guillain-Barré syndrome.

“Luckily there’s treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn’t spread to the lungs, heart and brain. Very scary, but it worked,” he continued.

On Sept. 8, Stevens says he was transferred to an acute rehab to undergo intensive physical and occupational therapy, and to learn how to walk again.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stevens, 48, is perhaps best known for his 2005 album “Illinois,” which brought both indie and mainstream acclaim, led by the single “Chicago.” His song “Mystery of Love,” written for the 2017 film “Call Me by Your Name,” was nominated for both a Grammy and an Oscar.