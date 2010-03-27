Taylor Lautner, Miley Cyrus win Kids' Choice awards

LOS ANGELES - Team Jacob was triumphant at the Kids' Choice Awards.

"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner picked up two orange, blimp-shaped trophies at yesterday's 23rd annual shenanigan-packed Nickelodeon spectacle inside UCLA's Pauley Pavilion. Lautner snared the favorite actor honor for his "New Moon" role as hunky werewolf Jacob Black as well as the inaugural cutest couple award with his "Twilight" co-star Kristin Stewart.

"I have to admit I have always dreamed of winning one of these orange blimps," said Lautner.

The fan-favorite ceremony's host, "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" actor-comedian Kevin James, kicked off the show by performing a hip-hop dance as Adam Sandler serenaded him from above while dressed as an angel and fountains of green slime spontaneously gushed on the first few rows of the audience. James said more than 115 million votes were received this year.

Singer Katy Perry was blasted with slime when presenting the favorite movie actress trophy to Miley Cyrus.

Other favorites included "Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel" for movie; "Up" for animated movie; Jim Carrey for voice from an animated movie for "A Christmas Carol"; "Mario Kart" for video game; "iCarly" for TV show; "American Idol" for reality show; "SpongeBob SquarePants" for cartoon; Dylan Sprouse for TV actor; and Selena Gomez for TV actress.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world," said Gomez.

In the music categories, the winners were Black Eyed Peas for music group, Jay-Z for male singer and Taylor Swift for female singer and song for "You Belong With Me."

Sports favorites were two-time Olympic gold medalist volleyball player Misty May Treanor for female athlete and skateboarder Ryan Sheckler for male athlete.

First lady Michelle Obama won the ceremony's "Big Help" award for her "Let's Move" campaign to cut down on childhood obesity. - AP