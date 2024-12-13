Taylor Swift makes surprise visit to Kansas City children's hospital

Taylor Swift has made a surprise stop at a Kansas City children’s hospital, shocking parents and patients alike as she laughed with them, posed for photos and exchanged gifts.

All parent Cassie Thomas was told beforehand was that she might want to brush her hair and teeth because there was going to be a special visitor. But she was stunned when Swift, fresh off her Eras Tour and one day before her 35th birthday, walked into her son's room on Thursday at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

“No rumors. Like, we literally had absolutely no idea this was happening,” Thomas recalled.

Her 13-year-old son, Beckett Thomas, is a cancer patient and a fan of Swift's Kansas City Chiefs tight-end boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Beckett uses a 3D printer to make earrings bearing his and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' names, walking around the hospital unit selling them to nurses.

Now, Swift has a pair as well.

“She was amazing,” Beckett's mom said. “So down to earth.”

Another patient told Swift that her favorite song was “Love Story" and they later discussed the song “Paper Rings,” in which Swift sings, “I'd marry you with paper rings.” When their conversation veered to discussion of San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, whose team played the Chiefs in the Super Bowl earlier this year, Swift expressed surprise.

In this image provided by Cassie Thomas, Beckett Thomas, 13, who is a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., is hugged by Taylor Swift, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Cassie Thomas

“Brock Purdy, What? I mean, I don’t mind Brock Purdy.” Swift said, then continued: “He put me through a lot last February.”

Asked before the Super Bowl whether he was prepared to disappoint Swift, Purdy responded: “Yes.”

The game ended with Mahomes rallying the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl title, 25-22 over the 49ers in overtime.

“I was very stressed for a second but it all ended up fine,” Swift told the girl, their recorded conversation posted online.

In this image provided by Cassie Thomas, Beckett Thomas, 13, who is a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., and his mother Cassie Thomas, right, pose with Taylor Swift, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Cassie Thomas

The girl then chimed in: “I like Travis now.” Swift responded with: “Me too. That’s an absolute yes on that one."

There is no word on whether Swift will be in the stands when the Chiefs play the Browns on Sunday in Kelce’s hometown of Cleveland.