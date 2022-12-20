'Almost Famous' musical closing on Jan. 8

"Almost Famous" is almost over. Producers of the new Broadway musical based on Cameron Crowe's 2000 movie announced Monday that the show will close Jan. 8., It will have played 30 previews and 77 performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

“'Almost Famous,' like the music it celebrates, will endure," producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel said in a statement. "We look forward to the release of the cast recording on March 17, and to the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come.”

The adaptation of Crowe's semiautobiographical film about a high-school boy on the road with a rock group in order to write an article for Rolling Stone magazine had opened Nov. 3 following previews beginning Oct. 3. Its stars included Huntington's Jakeim Hart, 28, who plays band manager Dennis Hope, portrayed by Jimmy Fallon in the movie. Hart also understudies the role of the band's lead singer, Russell Hammond, played by Billy Crudup onscreen and Chris Wood onstage. Late Monday on Instagram stories, where content cycles out after 24 hours, Hart posted a few moments from the Netflix animated series "BoJack Horseman." "Well, it was nice while it lasted, right?" says BoJack's friend Todd (voice of Aaron Paul). "Sure," replies BoJack (Will Arnett), not entirely convinced, "it was nice while it lasted."