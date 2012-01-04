Audra MCDonald, Will Swenson to wed

Wedding bells are in the cards for Tick and Bess.

Audra McDonald, the Tony Award actress who currently stars as half of Broadway's "Porgy and Bess," and Will Swenson, who plays Tick in "Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical," were engaged on New Year's Day.

"Thanks for all of the sweet congrats on our engagement," McDonald tweeted Tuesday. "We're super happy and excited."

A publicist for McDonald on Wednesday said the couple isn't releasing any further details out of respect for their privacy.

It will be the second marriage for both.

Forty-one-year-old McDonald is mom to 10-year-old Zoe Madeline from a previous marriage to bassist Peter Donovan. Thirty-eight-year-old Swenson has two sons, Bridger and Sawyer, with ex-wife Amy Westerby.