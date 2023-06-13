Bay Street to honor Julie Andrews, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker 

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will be alive with the sound of music and applause July 8 with the return of its Summer Gala, which this year will honor Julie Andrews, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The three performers will receive lifetime achievement awards for their work with the venue. Andrews, who has a home in Sag Harbor, has worked on several Bay Street productions, including directing last year's "The Great American Mousical." The show was based on the book she wrote with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, who co-founded Bay Street in 1991 with her husband, Stephen Hamilton, and Sybil Christopher.

Married couple Broderick and Parker have likewise appeared on the Bay Street stage, in such shows as "Celebrity Autobiography." They will be in attendance at the gala to accept their awards, while Andrews will make a video appearance.

The evening will also include a musical performance by Broadway's Derrick Davis ("Carousel") and a live auction presided by Isaac Mizrahi. Proceeds will benefit the theater.

Tickets ranging from $150 to $2,500 are available at baystreet.org or by contacting director of philanthropy Kim Fink at kim@baystreet.org.