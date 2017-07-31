Broadway’s ‘Frozen’ musical releases first trailer

Let the countdown to “Frozen” on Broadway begin.

Disney Theatrical Productions just released a trailer for the musical (yes, it seems most musicals get trailers these days, though few light up the internet like those for movie blockbusters like “Star Wars” or “Beauty and the Beast”).

The two-minute video features commentary from the creative staff, interspersed with early rehearsal footage (the show starts a tryout in Denver on Aug. 17 before moving to the St. James Theatre on Broadway in spring 2018).

Major news: “Let It Go” is getting some competition, with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who won a 2014 Oscar for that endearing earworm, saying they would triple the number of songs for the stage version.

And while the movie’s fan base consists primarily of girls under 10, producers seem to be mining the story to appeal to a more sophisticated audience.

“For us, what drove us, what inspired us was the deeper emotions, the more adult themes,” said Jennifer Lee, the screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck) of the Oscar-winning animated movie who’s doing the book for the stage show.

“The narrative arc is so strong, we can go quite deep,” said director Michael Grandage, who won a Tony Award for “Red.” Finishing the thought, Lee added, “especially with Elsa” (played by Broadway vet Caissie Levy). “We can get inside her head.”

Ticket sales and production dates for Broadway will be announced later this year; watch for updates at FrozenTheMusical.com.