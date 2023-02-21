'Life of Pi' and 16 more must-see Broadway shows this spring

Oh, the places you'll go if you visit Broadway this spring.

Powered by some big name stars, New York City theaters are getting ready to transport audiences to places as varied in size from a single "Room" to "A Doll's House" and from "Camelot" to "New York, New York."

Jessica Chastain in rehearsal for “A Doll’s House," which opens March 9. Credit: Emilio Madrid

Unlike last spring's Broadway lineup, which was mostly made up of shows that finally made their bows after being scuttled by the pandemic starting in March 2020, this year's lineup is a fresh crop of premieres and revivals. For Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, who's starring in playwright Amy Herzog's new adaptation of Ibsen's "A Doll's House," it's cause for celebration.

The highly anticipated production has been three years in the making. Chastain and director Jamie Lloyd had planned to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, "but little did we know what the world — and a pandemic — had in store for us," she said in a statement to Newsday.

"While home in New York, walking around the empty Theater District made my heart hurt," Chastain continued. "New York has been my home for over 20 years and it’s immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbors. So, I couldn’t be happier to play Nora in 'A Doll’s House' on Broadway.”

The show is one of 17 productions opening on Broadway this spring. Here's the full rundown.

Danny Burstein, left, Zoë Wanamaker and Nathan Lane star in "Pictures From Home,” a dramatic portrait of a troubled family. Credit: Julieta Cervantes

PICTURES FROM HOME (Studio 54, 254 W. 54th St., through April 30; picturesfromhomebroadway.com) Danny Burstein stars as a photography professor who needs some focus in his life and hopes a visit to his parents (Nathan Lane and Zoë Wanamaker) will do the trick.

A DOLL'S HOUSE (Hudson Theatre, 141 W. 4 4th St., in previews, opens March 9 and runs through June 4; adollshousebroadway.com) Herzog's retelling of Ibsen's 1879 classic puts a fresh spin on the story of Nora Helmer (Chastain), a frustrated wife and mother who decides it's time to declare her independence.

Ben Platt stars as accused murderer Leo Frank in “Parade” with Micaela Diamond. Credit: Emilio Madrid

PARADE (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 W. 45th St., in previews, opens March 16 and runs through Aug. 6; paradebroadway.com) Ben Platt returns to Broadway for the first time since his Tony-winning run in "Dear Evan Hansen" in a revival of this dramatic musical based on the 1915 trial of Leo Frank — who was convicted of the murder of 13-year-old factory worker Mary Phagan — and the media circus that ensued.

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (Music Box Theatre, 239 W. 45th St., begins previews March 2, opens March 19; dancinbroadway.com) Who needs a plot? The performers let their feet speak for themselves In this revival of the 1978 dancefest.

BAD CINDERELLA (Imperial Theatre, 249 W. 45th St., through April 30; badcinderellabroadway.com) This was simply called "Cinderella" when it ran in London, but "Sin-derella" might have been a more apt title for Andrew Lloyd Webber's revamped fairy tale. The prince is still charming, but kid lit's favorite glass slipper wearer is making life hell for everyone in the kingdom of Belleville.

Josh Groban taps into his dark side as "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," opening March 26. Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Jenny Anderson

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 W. 46th St., begins previews Feb. 26, opens March 26; sweeneytoddbroadway.com) Josh Groban plays the cutthroat barber and Annaleigh Ashford is his pie-making partner in crime, Mrs. Lovett. Together they make mincemeat of everyone.

LIFE OF PI (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, 236 W. 45th St., begins previews March 9, opens March 30; lifeofpibway.com) The acclaimed London stage adaptation of Yann Martel's bestselling novel about an Indian boy lost at sea with a boatload of animals — including a ferocious tiger named Richard Parker — is likely to be this spring's most-talked about production thanks to its dazzling puppetry.

Andrew Durand, left, Kevin Cahoon, director Jack O’Brien, and actor John Behlmann are all ears when it comes to corn in “Shucked.” Credit: Jenny Anderson

SHUCKED (Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st St., begins previews March 8, opens April 4; shuckedmusical.com) Broadway goes a little bit country with this new musical featuring songs by Nashville tunesmiths Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark and a book by Robert Horn about the good folks of Cobb County who happily up to their ears in corn.

FAT HAM (American Airlines Theatre, 227 W. 42nd St., begins previews March 21, opens April 12 and runs through Aug. 6; fathambroadway.com) Ribs aren't the only things feeling the heat at a family barbecue in this comic reworking of "Hamlet," in which a queer Black college student has to deal with gender identity issues and avenging the murder of his Dad.

CAMELOT (Vivian Beaumont Theatre, 150 W. 65th St., begins previews March 9, opens April 13; lct.org) After their success collaboration on "To Kill a Mockingbird," writer Aaron Sorkin and director Bartlett Sher reunite for this reimagining of the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. What won't change are the classic Lerner & Loewe tunes including the title number and "If Ever I Would Leave You."

ROOM (James Earl Jones Theatre, 138 W. 48th St., begins previews April 3, opens April 17 and runs through Sept. 17; roombroadway.com) "Tina" Tony winner Adrienne Warren stars in this stage adaptation of Cora Bissett's bestselling novel about a woman and her young son who reenter the outside world after being held captive for seven years.

PETER PAN GOES WRONG (Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 W. 47th St., begins previews March 17, opens April 19 and runs through July 9; pangoeswrongbway.com) The shtick hits the Pan in this new highflying farce from the creators of "The Play That Goes Wrong." This time the Cornley Drama Society is determined to put on the James M. Barrie classic in the worst way possible.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY (Hayes Theatre, 240 W. 44th St., begins previews March 23, opens April 20 and runs through June 4; 2st.com) You could also call this "The School Pageant That Goes Wrong" as a group of well-meaning theater artists attempt to present a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving play. The cast of comedy pros — D'Arcy Caden, Katie Finneran, Chris Sullivan and Scott Foley — is just so much gravy.

PRIMA FACIE (John Golden Theatre, 252 W. 45th St., begins previews April 11, opens April 23 and runs through June 18; primafacieplay.com) "Killing Eve's" Jodie Comer recreates her London stage success as an ambitious barrister who will do whatever it takes to win in court. Case closed.

Ben Rappaport plays Jack Paar and Sean Hayes stars as Oscar Levant in “Good Night, Oscar,” which opens April 24. Credit: Liz Lauren

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (Belasco Theatre, 111 W. 44th St., begins previews April 7, opens April 24 and runs through Aug. 27; goodnightoscar.com) Sean Hayes won raves during the play's Chicago run for his performance as pianist and razor-tongued wit Oscar Levant. In the midst of his treatment for drug addiction, Levant makes an appearance on Jack Paar's "The Tonight Show" in 1958. As you might guess, things don't go smoothly.

SUMMER, 1976 (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St., begins previews April 4, opens April 25 and runs through May 28; manhattantheatreclub.com) Set against the background of the U.S. Bicentennial, Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht star as two women who become fast friends in this two-person drama by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn ("Proof").

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (St. James Theatre, 246 W. 44th St., begins previews March 24, opens April 26; newyorknewyorkbroadway.com) Martin Scorsese's 1977 movie flop of the same name serves as the inspiration for this Big Band-era musical romance about a disillusioned musician and an aspiring singer who head to the titular metropolis hoping if they can make it there, they'll make it anywhere.