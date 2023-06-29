'Camelot' to close on Broadway

It will soon be time to say good night to the good Knights of the Round Table.

Producers of the Broadway revival of Lerner & Lowe's "Camelot" have announced that the show will play its final performance on July 23. The musical is based on T.H. White's novel "The Once and Future King" and featured a new book by Aaron Sorkin. It will have played 38 previews and 115 regular performances when it closes.

Sorkin's rewrite took away most of the show's mystical elements and added more political notes. The result was mixed reviews from critics when "Camelot" — which stars Andrew Burnap as Arthur, Jordan Donica as Lancelot and Phillipa Soo as Guenevere — opened at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theatre in April. The production earned five Tony Award nominations, including best musical revival and best actor in a featured role (Donica), but came up empty.

The original "Camelot" ran on Broadway from December 1960 to January 1963 and starred Richard Burton as Arthur, Robert Goulet as Lancelot and Julie Andrews as Guenevere. That version won four Tonys, including a best actor award for Burton.