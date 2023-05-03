'Bob Fosse's Dancin' ' to close on May 14

After being snubbed Tuesday when this season’s Tony Award nominations were announced, the Broadway musical “Bob Fosse’s Dancin’” will close on May 14, its producers said.

The revival of the legendary director-choreographer’s 1978-1982 “Dancin’: A New Musical Entertainment” will have played 17 preview performances and 65 regular performances. Directed by Wayne Cilento, who was nominated for a Tony as a dancer in the original production and won for best choreography for “The Who's Tommy” (1993), “Bob Fosse’s Dancin’” was produced in cooperation with Fosse’s daughter, Nicole Fosse.

The New York Times theater critic Jesse Green had called the new production “often-thrilling [but] often-frustrating” due to “the periodic intrusion of ax-grinding Fosse avatars, quoting him at his most maudlin,” but said the show was still “a joy every time it puts down its ax.”