Elle Fanning to make Broadway debut in 'Appropriate'

Elle Fanning is about to go from "The Great" to the Great White Way.

On Friday it was announced that the actress who plays Catherine the Great in the Hulu series "The Great" will make her Broadway debut in "Appropriate," which begins preview Nov. 29 and opens Dec. 18 at Second Stage's Hayes Theatre.

The drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins centers on a dysfunctional clan who gather at the family estate after the death of their father. As the play unfolds, family secrets and hidden resentments are revealed.

Fanning, 25, younger sister of actress Dakota Fanning, joins the previously announced cast members Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll.

Fanning was a toddler when she made her film debut in "I Am Sam" (2001) starring Sean Penn. As a child, she also appeared in "Daddy Day Care" (2003) and "Because of Winn-Dixie" (2005) among other films. Her other screen credits include "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008), "We Bought a Zoo" (2011) and "Maleficent" (2014)