'Funny Girl' starring Lea Michele to close Sept. 3

The producers of "Funny Girl" are about to rain on theatergoers' parade. On Thursday they announced that the Broadway revival of the musical starring Lea Michele as legendary entertainer Fanny Brice will play its final performance on Sept. 3.

In addition to Michele, Ramin Karimloo, who plays Brice's gambler husband Nick Arnstein; Tovah Feldshuh, who plays the star's mother; and Tony Award nominee Jared Grimes will remain with the show until its closing.

"Funny Girl" opened in April with Beanie Feldstein playing Brice. Feldstein, whose performance was mostly panned by critics, left the show July 31 — two months earlier than scheduled. Her understudy, Julie Benko, filled in for her until Michele joined the show on Sept. 6.

When "Funny Girl" closes in September, it will have played 599 performances and 30 previews.

The original Broadway production, which opened in March 1964, is the show that made a star of Barbra Streisand. She then went on to star as Brice in the 1968 film version, for which she won a best actress Oscar.