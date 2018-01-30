Musical featuring Go-Go’s songs headed to Broadway

So let’s get this straight. The music of the new wave female band The Go-Go’s has been turned into a Broadway musical called “Head Over Heels,” described in a statement as “an Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom.”

We have until June 23, when previews start at the Hudson Theatre, to ponder the potentialities. Members of the band announced the show at the Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan Monday night. Along with the title song, the musical will feature their other hits including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.”

Before opening in New York, the musical will run at San Francisco’s Curran Theatre from April 10 to May 6. The show opens in New York on July 26; for ticket information and the full schedule, go to thehudsonbroadway.com.