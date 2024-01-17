Barry Manilow musical 'Harmony' to close on Broadway Feb. 4

"Harmony," the Broadway musical featuring an original score by Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Plainview-raised Bruce Sussman. will play its last performance on Feb. 4, producers announced Tuesday night.

The dramatic show, which began previews Oct. 18 and opened Nov. 13, tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, a popular six-member singing troupe in 1920s and '30s Germany who encountered trouble under the Nazi regime when it was revealed that some of the group's members were Jewish. At the time of its closing, "Harmony" will have played 96 performances and 24 previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

"Harmony" arrived on Broadway following a well-received run Off-Broadway in the spring of 2022 when it was presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Warren Carlyle, who did the choreography for the recent Broadway revivals of "Hello, Dolly!" starring Bette Midler and "The Music Man" with Hugh Jackman, directed and choreographed "Harmony."

Last week, the show grossed $534,769, filling just 77% of seats at an average ticket price of $84.91 according to The Broadway League. Attendance peaked in mid-November when the show had slightly more than 80% of seating capacity. Ticket for the remaining performances start at $59 and can be purchased at telecharge.com.