Hugh Jackman in 'Oklahoma!' coming to Long Island theaters

The wind is about to come sweepin' down the plain — and into Long Island — when "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" starring Hugh Jackman arrives on movie screens July 16 and 19.

The 1999 Royal National Theatre production starring Jackman as Curly was filmed for PBS' "Great Performances" following the musical's successful run on London's West End in 1998. "Oklahoma!" also features Josefina Gabrielle as Laurey and Shuler Hensley, who won an Olivier Award as the villainous Jud Fry.

"Oklahoma!" — which is being presented by Trafalgar Releasing, Concord Originals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization — will be screened at AMC Stony Brook 17, Showcase Cinema de Lux in Farmingdale, Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, Regal Westbury Stadium 12 IMAX & RPX, Regal Deer Park Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX and the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington. For details on show times and ticket prices, go to oklahomaincinemas.com.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic marked Jackman's initial foray into musical theater. He has since scored several Broadway successes as a song and dance man, including his Tony-winning performance as singer-songwriter Peter Allen in "The Boy From Oz" in 2003; his 2011 one-man show "Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway" and last year's revival of "The Music Man."