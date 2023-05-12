'Succession' star Jeremy Strong headed to Broadway

The HBO series "Succession" will be coming to end later this month, but star Jeremy Strong already has his next gig lined up. Early next year, the Emmy Award winner will star on Broadway in a new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's drama "An Enemy of the People" producers announced on Friday.

Strong will play Norwegian doctor Thomas Stockmann, who is horrified to discover that the water at a local spa is poisoned. When he brings his findings to the mayor, the doctor is shocked at his reaction, which is to do nothing if it means threatening the town's prosperity.

Sam Gold, who won a Tony Award for directing "Fun Home" in 2015, will helm the production. Additional cast and crew will be announced at a later date.

"An Enemy of the People" is the first time Strong has appeared on Broadway since 2008 when he made his debut as the duplicitous Richard Rich in a revival of "A Man for All Seasons" starring Frank Langella as Sir Thomas More.