Jessica Chastain's star power helps 'The Heiress'

WHO Jessica Chastain

THE PLAY "The Heiress"

THE DEAL Although the Broadway revival of "The Heiress" received somewhat unenthusiastic reviews, its weekly grosses picked up considerably once Jessica Chastain's performance in the film "Zero Dark Thirty" got Oscar buzz. The show's producers announced last week that the revival was expected to recoup its $3 million capitalization costs by the time it closed last weekend.

-- Matt Windman

THE PLAY "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark"

THE DEAL A special performance of "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" on April 27 will be staged for people with autism, part of the Theater Development Fund's Autism Theatre Initiative. Adjustments to the production include reducing jarring sounds and strobe lights. Autism experts will be in the lobby. "The Lion King," "Mary Poppins" and "Elf" previously participated in the program. Tickets, $35 to $80, can be purchased at tdf.org/spiderman.

-- Barbara Schuler

THE PLAY "Breakfast at Tiffany's"

THE DEAL Sandy, the famous canine in "Annie," is about to get some competition. They're looking for a cat to take the part of, well, Cat in Richard Greenberg's new play, "Breakfast at Tiffany's." The cat, as fans of Truman Capote's novel well know, belongs to Holly Golightly (played in this production by Emilia Clarke of "Game of Thrones"). If you know a feline that might enjoy Broadway, submit a photo to kittygolightly@oandmco.com.

-- Barbara Schuler

WHO Edward Watts

THE PLAY "It's a Bird ... It's a Plane ... It's Superman"

THE DEAL Cheyenne Jackson, who seemed like an obvious choice to play the Man of Steel in the City Center Encores! upcoming revival of "It's a Bird ... It's a Plane ... It's Superman," recently tweeted he was "hanging up the tights," having played the part twice before. Last Week, Encores! said the role would go to Edward Watts, who recently appeared in "Scandalous." No word yet on Lois Lane.

-- Matt Windman