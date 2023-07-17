John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, more coming to Tilles Center

Broadway legends and music superstar John Legend are among the many artists coming to the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post in Brookville next season.

On Monday, the theater unveiled its 2023-24 lineup which will feature performances by Legend and Audra McDonald, as well as the previously announced Lin-Manuel Miranda show and many others. “Our new season is the result of an intentional effort to bring the best artists and emerging voices across all genres to the Tilles Center stages, and to make sure those artists represent the full makeup of our Long Island community,” said Tilles Center executive and artistic director Tom Dunn in a statement.

Legend has been tapped to headline the annual Tilles Center Gala on Nov. 11, which will feature performances of the R&B star's many hits as well as stories from his life and career. Tickets start at $80.

Kicking off the season will be "Lin-Manuel Miranda and Friends" on Sept. 27, which will feature a discussion with the creator of "Hamilton" along with performances of his works by Broadway stars Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz.

Six-time Tony Award winner McDonald returns to the Tilles Center for a concert on Feb. 23. Hers is just one of several Broadway-themed shows on the schedule. Tony Award winner Ali Stoker ("Oklahoma!") will perform Nov. 3 and "Wicked" star Jessica Vosk will work her magic on March 2. In addition, the national touring companies of "Chicago" and "Jesus Christ Superstar" will take the Tilles stage on Dec. 6 and May 1, respectively.

Other highlights will include "Wheel of Fortune Live!" (Nov. 9), "Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance" (Dec. 3), the Eglevsky Ballet's holiday perennial "The Nutcracker" (Dec. 16-17), "Jimmy Webb: The Glen Campbell Years" (Feb. 4) and the Irish Tenors (March 1).

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at tillescenter.org, where you also can find the full season lineup.