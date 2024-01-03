Jonathan Bennett of 'Mean Girls' to make Broadway debut in 'Spamalot'

Jonathan Bennett, who played Lindsay Lohan's Prince Charming in the 2004 movie comedy "Mean Girls," will now star as one of the Knights of the Round Table when he makes his Broadway debut in the revival of "Monty Python's Spamalot" on Jan. 23.

The actor will appear in the hit musical as Sir Robin the Brave, an ironic moniker given that Robin couldn't be more of a coward. Michael Urie, who has played the part since the show began previews on Oct. 31, will take his final bow on Jan. 21.

Bennett, 42, is best known for playing Aaron Samuels, the popular high school jock who captures the heart of Cady Heron (Lohan), in "Mean Girls." His other credits include the 2005 movie "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" as well as guest starring gigs on TV's "Veronica Mars" and "Smallville." In 2014, he was one of the celebrity competitors on "Dancing With the Stars," where he finished in ninth place. He also was on the reality show "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2019.

"Spamalot," which first ran on Broadway from March 2005 to January 2009, is a spirited parody of the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. It is based on the 1975 movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and features a score by Monty Python troupe member Eric Idle and John Du Prez. Idle also wrote the show's book and lyrics.