Joy Mangano musical to open in NYC this summer

Joy Mangano made a name for herself as the creator of the Miracle Mop, but can a new musical about her life and career clean up in New York City?

"Joy: A New True Musical" chronicling the St. James entrepreneur's rags-to-riches journey is set to open for a limited run at Off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre this summer, producers announced Tuesday. Previews will begin June 21 before the show officially opens July 20, with the run concluding on Aug. 17. Betsy Wolfe, who earned a featured actress Tony Award nomination in 2023 for the hit musical "& Juliet," will star as Mangano.

“I am beyond thrilled that 'Joy' is opening in NYC this summer,” Mangano, 69, said in a statement. “This musical will excite everyone who experiences it. Betsy radiates joy in every way, and I’m honored she’s going to be the driving force of inspiring others with my story in this production. The music will keep you singing even after you leave."

Wolfe was equally complimentary in her comments about Mangano. “Joy is the fighter, the unsung hero in all of us," she said in a statement. "At a time where women were often left to stifle dreams, her love for her family led her to do something extraordinary and shows us all what it looks like to believe in yourself."

Tickets for "Joy" will go on sale to the general public next Tuesday. and can be purchased by calling 212-719-1300 or by going to joythemusical.com.

The show, which features songs by AnnMarie Milazzo and is being directed by Lorin Latarro (the recent revival of "Once Upon a Mattress"), premiered in 2022 at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Producer Ken Davenport's book is based on Mangano's 2017 autobiography "Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave & Creative Life."

Mangano's story was also presented in David O. Russell's 2015 biopic "Joy" which earned Jennifer Lawrence a best actress Oscar nomination for her portrayal.