Tony-wnning 'Kimberly Akimbo' to close on Broadway in April

"Kimberly Akimbo," the Tony Award-winning musical about a teenage girl with a rare disease that advances her aging process, will play its final performance on April 28, producers announced Friday.

Victoria Clark, 64, stars as the title character who is 15 but clearly looks much older due to her condition. The show, which opened in November 2022, won five Tonys last year including for best musical, lead actress (Clark), featured actress (Bonnie Milligan, David Lindsay-Abaire's book and Port Washington native Jeanine Tesori's original score.

When "Kimberly Akimbo" closes, it will have played 32 previews and 612 performances. A 75-week, 60-city national tour begins in Denver in September.

"Kimberly Akimbo" earned nearly unanimous raves and for much of its run was selling to 90% of seating capacity at the Booth Theatre. More recently, though, sales had dipped to around 70 to 80%.

The cast — which also includes Tony nominees Justin Cooley and Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White — has remained the same for the entire time on Broadway run as well as during its Off-Broadway run from November 2021 through January 2022.