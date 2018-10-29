Broadway's 'King Kong' cancels Halloween matinee

"King Kong" is taking a short break. Producers announced on Monday they were canceling the Halloween matinee of the long-awaited musical, the stage version of the classic 1933 film that features a 2,000-pound animatronic puppet, to allow extra rehearsal time. Wednesday's 8 p.m. performance will go on as scheduled.

Lead producers Carmen Pavlovic and Roy Furman said in a statement that with the show in its homestretch after years of development, they wanted to give the cast and director-choreographer Drew McOnie time "to fully realize their vision for the show” before the Nov. 8 opening. Noting that the scale of the production didn't allow for an out-of-town preview (the show has undergone significant revisions since it played in Melbourne in 2013), they felt additional rehearsal time would allow for last-minute tweaks.

"We are thrilled with the way the show is shaping up," they said, "and delighted by the response and guidance we are getting from preview audiences."