EntertainmentTheater

Broadway's 'King Kong' cancels Halloween matinee

The beast has his hands full with Christiani Pitts as...

The beast has his hands full with Christiani Pitts as Ann Darrow in "King Kong," which opened Thursday at the Broadway Theatre. Credit: Matthew Murphy

By Barbara Schulerbarbara.schuler@newsday.com

"King Kong" is taking a short break. Producers announced on Monday they were canceling the Halloween matinee of the long-awaited musical, the stage version of the classic 1933 film that features a 2,000-pound animatronic puppet, to allow extra rehearsal time. Wednesday's 8 p.m. performance will go on as scheduled.

Lead producers Carmen Pavlovic and Roy Furman said in a statement that with the show in its homestretch after years of development, they wanted to give the cast and director-choreographer Drew McOnie time "to fully realize their vision for the show” before the Nov. 8 opening. Noting that the scale of the production didn't allow for an out-of-town preview (the show has undergone significant revisions since it played in Melbourne in 2013), they felt additional rehearsal time would allow for last-minute tweaks.

"We are thrilled with the way the show is shaping up," they said, "and delighted by the response and guidance we are getting from preview audiences."

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?