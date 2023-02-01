Leslie Odom Jr. returning to Broadway in 'Purlie Victorious'

Leslie Odom Jr. is returning to Broadway in a revival of the classic stage comedy "Purlie Victorious.” The "Hamilton" Tony Award winner will play the title role of Purlie Victorious Judson, originated by the play's writer, theater legend Ossie Davis, in 1961.

“I have loved this piece and its author, Mr. Davis, for well over half my life," Flushing, Queens, native Odom, 51, said in a statement. "His writing and acting, his integrity, the commitment he and his brilliant wife," the acclaimed actor Ruby Dee, "made to nurturing young talent, and the example of citizenship have meant so much to me! I am thrilled beyond measure to be part of this revival company. Mr. Davis’s pages are full of joy and rhythm, laughter and hope. We will endeavor to live up to the demands of a challenging text and the legacy of a great American.”

Kenny Leon, who won a Tony Award for the 2014 revival of Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun," will direct.